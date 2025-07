WASHINGTON, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Saturday that approximately 20 percent of its workforce will leave their positions as part of a restructuring plan aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

A NASA spokesperson stated that around 3,870 employees are expected to depart, though this figure may change in the coming days and weeks.

The agency will retain approximately 14,000 employees following the restructuring.