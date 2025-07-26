Belgium records highest asylum request rate in EU at 67%

BRUSSELS, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Belgium is expected to face one of the highest relative pressures from asylum applications within the European Union this year, according to estimates released by the European statistics office, Eurostat.

The data indicates that Belgium is projected to receive approximately 294 asylum applications per 100,000 inhabitants in 2025, representing a rate 67 percent higher than the EU average of 176 applications. This places Belgium at the top of EU countries in terms of asylum applications relative to population size.

The figures also reveal stark differences across EU member states. While Belgium registers 294 applications per 100,000 people, Poland records 46, Denmark 32, and Hungary just one.

Neighbouring countries are expected to experience comparatively less pressure, with the Netherlands projected to receive 117 applications per 100,000 people, Germany 169, and France 230—closer to Belgium’s figure but still below it.