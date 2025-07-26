International Charity Organisation sends AED1.5 million worth of medicine to Kenya

AJMAN, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation has dispatched a shipment of medicine to Kenya, valued at AED1.5 million, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare and support medical systems, particularly in regions with limited access to health services. The initiative was supported by Globalpharma.

Khaled Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, said the initiative continues the organisation’s longstanding humanitarian role since its inception and aligns with its strategy to support areas suffering from inadequate healthcare.

He emphasised the organisation’s commitment to responding promptly to medical appeals and ensuring the delivery of urgent pharmaceutical supplies in coordination with its field partners.

He expressed his appreciation to Globalpharma for its generous contribution and confirmed that the organisation closely coordinated with its field teams to ensure the safe delivery of the medicines, in full compliance with safety, storage and transport standards, to guarantee proper distribution to beneficiaries.