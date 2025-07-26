Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends France’s intent to recognise Palestine

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has commended the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his country’s intention to officially recognise the State of Palestine.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, described the move as a bold and responsible step in support of justice and truth, aimed at enhancing prospects for peace in the Middle East.

He stressed that recognising the State of Palestine is the most direct path to achieving peace and stability in the region, which would reflect positively on international peace and security. He reiterated that such recognition is a legitimate right of the Palestinian people in accordance with international law and resolutions.

Al Jarwan affirmed the Council’s full support for this French initiative, considering it a positive incentive for the international community to take meaningful steps toward establishing a just and lasting peace and preserving global security and stability.

The Council also called on all countries to follow suit and support efforts to uphold justice, coexistence and sustainable peace among nations, noting that justice is the cornerstone of tolerance, development and stability.