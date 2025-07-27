Aid trucks begin moving from Rafah Crossing toward Gaza

CAIRO, 27th July 2025 (WAM) -- A number of aid trucks have begun moving from the Egyptian side of the Rafah Border Crossing toward the Gaza Strip, as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday.

It added that dozens of trucks loaded with tonnes of food supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and relief materials are heading toward the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing in preparation for entry into the Gaza Strip.



