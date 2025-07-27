Seoul to hold high-level meetings set for next week as August 1 tariff deadline nears

SEOUL, 27th July 2025 (WAM) -- The presidential office in Seoul said Saturday it will make an all-out effort in trade negotiations with Washington, with a series of high-level meetings scheduled for next week to avert looming tariffs, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting earlier in the day, which was co-chaired by Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.

The meeting was convened to review the progress of ongoing talks and coordinate Seoul's response as the Aug. 1 deadline for new U.S. tariffs near.

To advance the talks, Koo is scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while Cho will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.

The negotiations are aimed at mitigating threatened 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs from the U.S., as well as potential duties on steel and automobiles, which are set to take effect on Aug. 1.



