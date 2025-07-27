Noura Al Kaabi receives Papua New Guinea’s Minister of International Trade and Investment

ABU DHABI, 27th July 2025 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, received Richard Maru, Minister of International Trade and Investment of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various sectors of shared interest, particularly in trade, tourism, and investment.

Both sides emphasised the importance of deepening people-to-people ties and promoting cultural exchanges to foster mutual understanding between the UAE and Papua New Guinea.

For his part, Maru expressed appreciation for the growing relationship between the two countries and affirmed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with the UAE to achieve mutual goals.

The meeting underscored the joint commitment of both nations to advancing political, economic, and public diplomacy in support of shared prosperity.

Al Kaabi was accompanied by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.