13 Palestinians martyred by Israeli fire; child dies of starvation in Gaza

GAZA, 27th July 2025 (WAM) -- At least 13 Palestinians, including two children, were martyred, and several others injured on Sunday after Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid in northern and southern Gaza, according to medical sources.

In the south of the enclave, six civilians were killed near an aid distribution centre to the southwest of Khan Younis, where crowds had gathered in hopes of receiving critical supplies.

Meanwhile, six more Palestinians were killed after being targeted by Israeli army gunfire near an aid distribution centre on the outskirts of Rafah.

In central Gaza, at least one Palestinian was killed in a similar Israeli attack on aid seekers in the Netzarim Corridor.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for aid near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, resulting in additional injuries. The exact number of wounded remains unclear.

These latest incidents follow a deadly attack on Saturday evening in which ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid in northwestern Gaza.

Meanwhile, medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat confirmed this morning the death of 10-year-old Nour Abu Sel'a due to starvation and severe malnutrition. Her death brings the total number of child fatalities in Gaza from hunger-related causes to 86.

According to hospital staff, the overall death toll from starvation in Gaza Strip has now reached 128.