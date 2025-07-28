Sixth edition of IMMAF Youth World Championships concludes in Al Ain

AL AIN, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships officially concluded Sunday in Al Ain Region following a week of high-level competition, strong community engagement, and widespread international acclaim.

The final day saw the host nation add one more medal to its tally, taking the UAE’s total to an impressive 13.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and ran from 21st to 27th July at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship was held in the Al Ain Region for the first time. This Initiative was held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and offered an exceptional showcase of talent, professionalism, and sporting spirit.

This year’s edition welcomed more than 1,000 athletes from 60 countries, competing across four youth divisions – making it the largest and most advanced championship in IMMAF history. At the conclusion of the event, Ukraine was crowned overall champions, followed by England in second place, and Tajikistan in third. The winning teams were honoured at the conclusion the event on Sunday.

The UAE national youth team made a notable impact, securing 13 medals across gold, silver, and bronze categories. The results reflect the Federation’s ongoing investment in youth development and technical excellence, strengthening the country’s growing reputation on the global MMA stage.

The final day also featured a ceremony honouring key partners and individuals who contributed to the success of the championship, including Kerrith Brown, President of the International IMMAF; ADNEC Centre Al Ain; the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Police; SEHA; RDX and Abu Dhabi Sports Channels.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the MMA Committee, expressed his pride in the event’s success. “This championship reflects the confidence the international MMA community places in the UAE’s capabilities. Hosting this global event in Al Ain underscores our growing reputation for excellence in sports organisation,” he said.

“We are also proud of the outstanding performance of our young athletes. Their determination and discipline represent the spirit of our nation and reaffirm our leadership’s vision to create opportunities for future generations in sport," he added.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “The rising popularity of combat sports in Abu Dhabi reflects a growing passion for athletic excellence and global sporting prestige. We are proud to welcome to the emirate the IMMAF Youth World Championships, a landmark event that highlights our commitment to nurturing young talent and advancing mixed martial arts on the world stage. Hosting the championship in Al Ain Region for the first time will not only showcase this dynamic destination but also further elevate Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier hub for international sports.”