Corporate direct financing in Korea rises 8.4% in H1

SEOUL, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Corporate direct financing in the Republic of Korea increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier in the first half, Yonhap News Agency quoted data as showing.

Local companies raised a combined 149.93 trillion won (US$108 billion) in the first six months by selling stocks and bonds, up 11.61 trillion won from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

Stock sales fell by 842 billion won, or 16.6 percent, on-year to 4.23 trillion won in the January-June period, with share sales via initial public offerings (IPOs) dipping 7.5 percent to 1.45 trillion won over the cited period.

Corporate bond sales, however, spiked 36 percent, or 12.45 trillion won, to 145.69 trillion won.

The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 702.21 trillion won as of end-June, up 44 trillion won, or 6.7 percent, from a year ago, the data showed.