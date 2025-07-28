Tadej Pogačar wins his fourth Tour de France for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

PARIS, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Finishing fourth on stage 21, Tadej Pogačar became a four-time Tour de France champion on Sunday afternoon. The world champion was able to celebrate the incredible achievement with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates in Paris, all of whom have been instrumental in helping the Emirati squad secure its fourth title in six years.

For Pogačar, his fourth Tour success has perhaps been his most resounding yet, with the Slovenian not losing a single second on the road to any of the top five in the general classification between stages 1-20. He becomes only the second rider in Tour de France history, after Maurice Garin in 1903, to do so.

Along the way, Pogačar has taken four memorable stage victories and held his great rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at arm’s length. The Danish two-time Tour champion left no stone unturned in his bid to dethrone Pogačar in the Grand Boucle, including an all-or-nothing siege on stage 18, but was unable to repeat his victories of 2022 and 2023.

For his efforts, Vingegaard was rewarded with second place in the overall, as Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe’s Florian Lipowitz rounded out the podium in third.

For the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Pogačar led the line in style but did so with the unwavering support of his teammates, from Lille to Paris via the Pyrenees and the Alps. The Emirati squad ends its ninth Tour de France with five stage victories, including four from Pogačar and Tim Wellens‘ superb stage 15 win from the breakaway. It takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG to 26 stage wins on the sport’s grandest stage.

Sporting the hallowed Yellow Jersey through 13 stages and on the final podium in Paris, Pogačar also vanquishes the polka dot jersey as the winner of the King of the Mountains classification. It is the third time that the Slovenian has won both classifications in his career, and comes courtesy of his dominant displays in mountain stages.

The tale of this Tour de France, as was expected ahead of the race, is one of three weeks. From the moment that the flag dropped in Lille at the Grand Départ, Pogačar and his teammates got stuck into the all-action racing which stretched across Brittany and Normandy. Over a series of Classics-style stages, the 26-year-old won a blockbuster affair to Rouen on stage 4 before vanquishing the climb to Mûr-de-Bretagne on stage 7.

Heading into the first rest day down a teammate, UAE Team Emirates-XRG bounced back in style through the race’s second week, as the Tour de France headed into the Pyrenees. Of the five stages before the second rest day, Pogačar claimed back-to-back victories on Hautacam and Peyragudes, before Wellens rounded out the week with his sensational win on stage 15.

In the biggest race of the season, UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Tadej Pogačar are four-time Tour de France champions.

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG won the 2025 Tour de France with a total time of 76:00:32, finishing 4:24 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike) and 11:00 ahead of Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe).