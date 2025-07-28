New youth-led initiative launched at Al Dhaid Dates Festival

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Youth Council (SYC), in collaboration with the UAE Youth Entrepreneurship Council, hosted an interactive youth session as part of the 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival.

Held under the theme “At the Heart of Sharjah Central Region .. Our Youth: Leadership and Growth,” the session aimed to reinforce the festival’s role as a strategic platform for recognising agricultural innovation and empowering youth contributions to the future of the sector.

The event was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and Rashid Khalifa Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Parents Council for Male and Female Students in the Central Region, along with several senior representatives and members of youth councils from across the UAE.

During the youth circle, officials announced the launch of an innovative youth-focused competition titled "Innovate with Dates," scheduled for the next edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival.

The competition aims to stimulate youth innovation by encouraging the development of commercially viable, value-added concepts derived from dates in fields such as food manufacturing, biotechnology, and contemporary craft production.

The session also featured the announcement of the Sharjah Youth Council’s plan to establish the "Central Region Youth Council," set to be officially launched during International Youth Day on 12th August.

The new council will serve as a representative platform for youth in the Central Region, enabling their involvement in shaping and executing initiatives that address local priorities. It aims to ensure that regional development strategies are informed by grassroots insights and aligned with community needs.

Al Owais reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting youth empowerment by launching targeted initiatives that strengthen their contribution to economic progress.

He emphasised the chamber’s efforts to foster entrepreneurial engagement among young individuals, particularly in the SME sector, by providing them with opportunities to unleash their creative potential and turn their innovative ideas into successful, tangible projects.

Dr. Mariam bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, President of Sharjah Youth Council, highlighted the council’s evolving role from mere representation to achieving real impact through the development of initiatives that address the genuine needs of youth.

She noted that the establishment of the Central Region Youth Council reflects an institutional commitment to ensuring that the perspectives of young individuals inform policy and leadership decisions across the emirate.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, member of the UAE Youth Entrepreneurship Council, stated that the entrepreneurial environment in the UAE has evolved into a key catalyst for empowering youth. He explained how the integrated ecosystem of mentorship and networking is opening new horizons for young people in the Central Region to transform their innovative ideas into viable and scalable business projects.

Jassim Al Obaidli, Director of Youth Engagement at the Federal Youth Authority, spoke about the Authority’s role as a national umbrella dedicated to youth empowerment and development across the UAE.

Maha Al Muhairi, member of the UAE Youth Council for Agriculture, concluded the discussion by stressing the importance of youth empowerment in the modern agricultural sector. She noted that ensuring future food security hinges on the fusion of innovation, technology, and sustainability, presenting a unique leadership opportunity for the next generation.