New wearable device alerts users to dehydration risk

WASHINGTON, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A research team at the University of Texas at Austin unveiled a non-invasive device that continuously measures hydration levels in real time and wirelessly transmits the data to a smartphone.

"Dehydration is a silent threat that affects millions of people every day," said Professor Nanshu Lu, who led the research at UT Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering. "Our wearable sensor provides a simple, effective way to monitor hydration levels in real time, empowering individuals to take proactive steps to stay healthy and perform at their best."

The sensor uses a method called bioimpedance, which sends a small, safe electrical current through the body via strategically placed electrodes.

The current's flow depends on how hydrated the tissues are, hydrated tissue allows the current to pass easily, while dehydrated tissue resists the flow.

To validate the device, the research team conducted multiple experiments, including a diuretic-induced dehydration study and a 24-hour real-life trial. Participants were given medication to promote fluid loss. Their hydration levels were monitored via the wearable and compared to urine samples.

The device showed a strong correlation between changes in arm bioimpedance and total body water loss. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The new sensor could offer an accessible and wearable alternative to traditional hydration tracking methods, such as urine or blood analysis, which are invasive, time-consuming and impractical, the researchers noted.

Hydration is known to be essential for regulating body temperature, maintaining organ function and supporting many other vital processes. Even mild dehydration can impair concentration and performance, while severe dehydration may lead to serious health problems like heatstroke, kidney stones and cardiovascular issues.

Beyond everyday use, the researchers believe the technology could benefit patients with chronic dehydration, kidney disease or heart conditions. Athletes, too, could use the wearable to stay safe and perform optimally, especially in hot weather.