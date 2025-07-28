'Sharjah Children' launches summer programme filled with creativity

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Children, an affiliate of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched its summer programme “Summer with Us”, which takes children on a unique journey combining adventure, creativity, and learning.

The programme runs until 21st August and targets children aged 6 to 12 years across various centres in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme is seeing wide participation from children due to the variety of workshops and activities offered across multiple tracks, including theatre, literature and languages, arts, life skills, sports, and science and technology, in addition to educational and recreational activities that combine play with discovery.