Wadi Al Helo, Mleiha to join Sharjah’s World Heritage map

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Issa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Antiquities Authority, affirmed that the authority’s work continues beyond the international achievement of inscribing the Jebel Faya site on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. He revealed future plans to highlight the outstanding value of other prominent sites, including Wadi Al Helo in the Eastern Region and the Mleiha archaeological site in the Central Region, both of which are included on the UNESCO Tentative List.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Yousif explained that the successful nomination of Jebel Faya received scientific support from 13 out of the 21 countries on the World Heritage Committee, which represents international recognition of the site's authenticity and importance.

He pointed out that this achievement brings strategic benefits to the UAE and "Sharjah" by positioning the region as a key location in human history, encouraging specialised and sustainable cultural tourism, and creating diverse job opportunities, such as heritage-guided tours.

These objectives, he noted, were achieved through close institutional collaboration, notably the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) through the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, and the contribution of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority through the Jebel Buhais Geological Park, which plays multiple scientific roles. The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority also plays a vital role in promoting tourist centres.

Yousif also reviewed the history of the nomination file titled “The Cultural Landscape of the Prehistoric Faya Region,” noting that the first discoveries began in 2003 by a German mission led by Dr Sabah Jasim. The site was added to the Tentative List in 2012, and in 2020, the nomination file was reformulated to focus on the site's outstanding value as the earliest desert settled by humans during the Palaeolithic era.

Discoveries confirmed that Jebel Faya was the southern route to the Arabian Peninsula around 200,000 years ago.

Kholoud Al-Houli Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Tangible Cultural Heritage Department at the Authority, told WAM that the site's management plan was fully prepared before the nomination was submitted. She emphasised that Jebel Faya, unlike many other global sites, is open and ready to receive visitors. The Mleiha Archaeological Centre provides special tours, guided by trained guides who alter vehicle routes every two weeks to reduce environmental impact.

Al-Suwaidi noted that the inscription entails a major commitment to submit annual conservation plans and five-year monitoring reports to the World Heritage Centre to ensure the site’s protection for future generations, an obligation based on decades of research and documentation.

She also highlighted the site’s unique scientific value, as the Faya mountain range is composed of rare ophiolite rocks representing the Earth's mantle, making it one of the top three sites worldwide for geological study and the most accessible compared to the Hajar or Himalaya mountains.

Both officials stressed that this achievement is safeguarded by an integrated legal framework issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who provided unlimited support for the project. The Legal Department and the Department of Planning and Survey further backed the accomplishment by issuing development regulations for the protected zone.

Special thanks were also extended to Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the file’s ambassador, for her pivotal role in overcoming challenges, as well as to 12 local departments that contributed to this milestone.