Korean daily FX turnover hits record high in Q2 on foreign investment

SEOUL, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in the Republic of Korea reached an all-time high in the second quarter on increasing foreign investment in domestic securities and exchange rate volatility, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The daily FX turnover, including trading of derivatives, came to an average of US$82.16 billion during the April-June period, up 12.9 percent from the first quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest quarterly figure since the central bank began compiling relevant data under the current statistical standards in 2008, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The daily average turnover for FX derivatives advanced 10.2 percent from the previous quarter to $49.39 billion in the second quarter, while the average daily spot FX trading volume surged 17.3 percent on-quarter to $32.77 billion, the data showed.