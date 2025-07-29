GCC reaffirms support for Saudi-led two-state solution initiative: Albudaiwi

NEW YORK, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that the GCC foreign ministers' coordination meeting reaffirmed support for Saudi Arabia’s initiative to establish a global alliance to implement the two-state solution and discussed joint efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue.

According to a statement from the GCC Secretariat, the remarks followed Albudaiwi’s participation in a coordination meeting held on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level International Conference on “The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution”, hosted at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

GCC foreign ministers discussed a range of related issues, particularly the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, as well as coordination on key topics addressed during the international conference.

Albudaiwi also noted that the meeting addressed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, particularly amid unprecedented conditions that have caused a severe shortage of aid and medical supplies.

He attributed the crisis to the ongoing intransigence and blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, including the use of starvation as a policy against the civilian population – actions which, he said, violate all international laws, UN conventions and humanitarian norms, and have contributed to the spread of famine.

He called for intensified regional and international efforts, in collaboration with countries, organisations, and institutions, to lift the siege on the Palestinian people and ensure the urgent and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid and relief assistance.

