Vietnam trade reaches over $470 billion by mid-July

HANOI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam recorded a trade value of US$470.63 billion from 1st January to 15th July, marking a 16.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Department of Vietnam Customs.

Of the total, exports were valued at $239.19 billion, up 14.7 percent over the same period in 2024, while imports reached $231.44 billion, up 17.7 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover in the first half of July was $38.21 billion, down 7 percent compared to the second half of June, Vietnam News Agency quoted the department as saying.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises reported $14.83 billion in export turnover in the first half of July, a drop of 13.5 percent from the latter half of June. On the import side, they posted $13.84 billion in the reviewed period, up 4.4 percent.

As of 15th July, total export revenue by FDI firms had reached $175.8 billion, a year-on-year rise of 17.5 percent, accounting for 73.5 percent of the country’s total export turnover. Meanwhile, their cumulative import value reached $153.31 billion, rising by 22.7 percent, making up 66.2 percent of the nation’s total imports.

During the first half of July, Vietnam posted a trade deficit of $134 million. However, the country still recorded a trade surplus of $7.74 billion from the beginning of this year to 15th July.