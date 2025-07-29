Sharjah opens registration for ‘Most Beautiful Garden’ award

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s municipal authorities have launched the 18th edition of the “Most Beautiful Garden” award, inviting residents across all cities of the emirate to participate. This year’s edition stands out for its inclusivity, now extending to private gardens, hospitals, and hotels.

The competition features three main categories: natural garden, landscaped (engineered) garden, and the creative or mixed garden, which blends natural and architectural elements.

Sharjah municipalities emphasised that the award aligns with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting agriculture and encouraging residents to develop and care for their private gardens.

The initiative aims to involve the public in expanding green spaces and enhancing Sharjah’s aesthetic landscape.

It also seeks to boost community engagement, raise awareness about sustainable gardening practices, and foster a culture of environmental responsibility through friendly competition.

The registration is open until 25th September. Residents can apply via a link available on the Sharjah City Municipality’s official website.