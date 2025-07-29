‘Sharjah Age-Friendly City’ convenes to empower seniors

SHARJAH, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The “Sharjah Age-Friendly City” programme organised its first three orientation meetings to introduce a newly approved comprehensive action plan. The initiative reflects a developmental vision that values individuals across all stages of life and supports the active integration of senior citizens into their communities.

Held at the Elderly Care Home operated by the Sharjah Social Services Department, the sessions brought together representatives from 22 local entities spanning various sectors.

Each session addressed one of the eight global domains of age-friendly cities. The first meeting focused on outdoor spaces and buildings, emphasising age-friendly infrastructure, such as shaded green areas, accessible pavements and crossings, and senior-safe buildings.

The second session highlighted community participation, stressing the importance of accessible venues, inclusive event planning, and better transportation for isolated seniors.

The third meeting focused on transport, discussing ways to improve safe and flexible transport services tailored to the needs of senior residents.

These meetings reaffirm Sharjah’s ongoing commitment, under the leadership of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to upholding its status as a city aligned with the highest global age-friendly standards.