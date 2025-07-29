Mleiha Club launches AI training programme at Zewail City in Egypt

CAIRO, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club on Monday launched a new programme focused on artificial intelligence at the Zewail City of Science and Technology in Egypt. This two-day event is part of the club’s summer activities and is aligned with the UAE government's goal of promoting technology and innovation.

The programme is led by Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Mleiha Club, along with several Emirati members and supervisors. It aims to blend theory with real-world application, offering participants a chance to enhance their skills at one of the leading scientific institutions in the Arab world.

This initiative is an example of how summer activities can evolve to meet the UAE's vision of nurturing young talent through technology. It also reflects the goals of the Sharjah Sports Council, guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in the education of future generations.

The programme began with the summer activities launched on 30th June, set to continue until 31st July. Initially held in Mleiha, Sharjah, this programme expands to Egypt to provide participants with a more enriching educational experience in a country known for its scientific contributions, especially through the legacy of Dr. Ahmed Zewail.

The event took place at the Sustainable Development Centre in Zewail City, located in 6th of October City, and was attended by Professor Dr. Mustafa Moussa Badawi, who heads the centre. He expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the Mleiha Club and emphasised the importance of building educational partnerships in the Arab world, particularly in the growing field of AI.

The first day of the workshop focused on introducing participants to the basics of AI. This included understanding data, how to classify information, and make predictions. Participants also explored practical uses of AI in educational tools like Teachable Machine and Pictoblox. They learned how to design a smart application using a platform called MIT App Inventor.

On the second day, participants are set to continue their journey by working on their projects with creative tools such as ChatGPT, which helps turn text into images, and learned how to interact with modern AI applications. The event will conclude with final presentations and the awarding of certificates, celebrating the hard work and creativity displayed over the two days.

Al Khasouni noted that this workshop follows an earlier programme called "Our Vacation is Different," which aimed to provide training and learning experiences for youth. Now, it has developed further by taking place at a top scientific institution, demonstrating a commitment to applying learned skills in real-life scenarios. This partnership with Zewail City has been essential in delivering this programme to the Emirati community.

He expressed his happiness with the enthusiasm and engagement shown by participants during the first day. The workshops and educational tools helped deepen their understanding of AI concepts and connect these ideas with their everyday lives and future goals.

He also emphasised that this initiative reflects the Mleiha Club's philosophy of blending sports, culture, and science to build a generation capable of innovation and excellence.