'Birds of Goodness' returns to Gaza backed by steadfast Emirati support

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has resumed its humanitarian airdrop operations over the Gaza Strip as part of the Birds of Goodness operations, underscoring its continued dedication to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people by delivering food, medical supplies, water and other urgent aid.

The mission, part of the ongoing “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, is carried out in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The UAE’s intensive diplomatic efforts across the globe have succeeded in resuming the Birds of Goodness operations, which had been suspended for nearly nine months due to war developments. The UAE’s determination to resume these operations stems from its vital role in alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people. Since its launch, the initiative has helped deliver around 3,750 tonnes of food and relief supplies, including essential food items and critical aid that meet the urgent needs of families affected by the dire and catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE’s Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence had initially launched the "Birds of Goodness" operation on 29th February 2024, with joint airdrops carried out by the UAE and Egyptian air forces over northern Gaza. The first airdrop, carried out by joint crews from both countries, involved three aircraft that delivered around 36 tonnes of food and medical aid over Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

With its tri-modal delivery system - by land, sea, and air - the initiative has enabled UAE humanitarian aid to constitute 44 percent of total international aid to Gaza to date, according to UN reports.

The airdrops deploy GPS-guided aid containers, using advanced systems to ensure precision delivery to targeted zones at the appropriate times. This technology is among the latest innovations in humanitarian logistics, particularly in conflict or disaster zones.

“Birds of Goodness” is a key component of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which was launched on 5th November 2023, by the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The operation reflects a broader humanitarian vision aimed at supporting the Palestinian people.

As of 31st March 2025, the UAE had marked 500 days of continuous humanitarian relief under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, delivering over 65,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief aid - valued at more than US$1.2 billion - through land, sea, and air routes.

As part of its comprehensive support, the UAE has launched numerous humanitarian projects under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, including the construction of two field hospitals - one inside Gaza and a floating hospital anchored off the coast of Arish in Egypt. It has also established six water desalination plants with a combined capacity of two million gallons per day, providing clean drinking water to affected communities.

In addition, 21 mobile bakeries are now operating to supply fresh bread daily, while 50 charitable kitchens continue to serve meals to displaced and vulnerable families.