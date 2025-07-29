Awqaf Dubai launches 'Endowment of Dates' initiative

DUBAI, 29th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), under the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), has launched the “Endowment of Dates” initiative, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC).

The initiative aims to support deserving families through the distribution of dates donated by local farm owners across the UAE.

This initiative aligns with the Global Vision of Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to revive endowment as an effective developmental tool in serving communities and ensuring their sustainability.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two parties to activate the initiative, which encourages farm owners to donate a portion of their date harvest as a form of ongoing charity (sadaqah jariyah) to benefit the most in-need segments of society. The initiative reflects the vision of the UAE leadership in strengthening food security and promoting social solidarity.

As part of the partnership, MBRGCEC has granted the “Dubai Endowment Sign” to HHC, which is an official recognition awarded to organisations that launch impactful community initiatives labelled as innovative endowment.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, affirmed that the Endowment of Dates represents an innovative model in endowment work that bridges individual and collective giving, and helps activate local resources in support of society while enhancing the sustainability of food security.

He also noted that Awqaf Dubai will issue certificates of appreciation to contributors and coordinate with relevant partners to ensure the dates reach eligible recipients efficiently.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, said, “The launch of the Endowment of Dates during the Dubai Date Festival carries profound humanitarian and social significance. It reflects the true essence of this heritage event, which symbolises the Emirati community’s long-standing connection to the palm tree, generosity, and giving. This agreement extends that meaning and confirms that the Dubai Date Festival is not just a seasonal event but a developmental platform that brings benefits to the wider community.”