Sharjah Ruler: 'Majma' Al-Tawarikh' a key resource for researchers

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the release of his latest historical work, "Majma' Al Tawarikh", a comprehensive 45-volume collection offering meticulously documented and accurate historical records.

His Highness described the publication as a gift to researchers and scholars across the Gulf region and the Arabian Peninsula, noting that it will be available ahead of the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair.

Reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to heritage preservation, His Highness underscored the emirate’s continued efforts in restoring and protecting archaeological sites. He highlighted the ongoing restoration of heritage landmarks such as the Kayed bin Adwan Al Qasimi Fort in Kalba and the reconstruction of Al Qawasim Fort, with careful preservation of underlying artifacts and the Portuguese-era foundations in Dibba.