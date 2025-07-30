UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nikenike Vurobaravu of the Republic of Vanuatu on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Vurobaravu and to Prime Minister Jotham Napat.