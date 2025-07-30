Profits of China's state-owned enterprises post modest decline in H1

BEIJING, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's state-owned and state-controlled enterprises (SOEs) reported a modest retreat in both profit and revenue during the first half of 2025, official data showed Tuesday.

Profits for the period fell 3.1 percent year-on-year, while operating revenues slipped 0.2 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Taxes and fees payable by the companies totalled roughly 3 trillion yuan (about US$419.52 billion) in the first half, down 0.8 percent year-on-year.

Their asset-liability ratio stood at 65.2 percent at the end of June.

