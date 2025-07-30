Sharjah: Model of social integration, sustainable development

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Hosting the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion" in the Emirate of Sharjah is a culmination of a longstanding humanitarian and developmental journey that has solidified its position as a global model for comprehensive social inclusion.

This path led to Sharjah being named a "Disability-Friendly City" in 2018 by the World Disability Union, following the emirate’s extensive efforts to develop its infrastructure to ensure full and safe accessibility to all public facilities and services.

Sharjah’s commitment to comprehensive inclusion is seen across several key sectors essential to the health and well-being of individuals in the community. In the field of education, the emirate has played a significant role in inclusive education and pedagogical rehabilitation.

Since its establishment, the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) has actively worked to integrate individuals with disabilities into schools and the broader community, while advocating for an accessible built environment that allows for easy and safe mobility.

These significant efforts have enabled the integration of many students with disabilities into schools within an educational environment rooted in equality and specialised educational support. Sharjah has also provided early intervention services, family care, and individualised rehabilitation for children.

In parallel, economic initiatives like Takween were launched with the goal of producing goods handcrafted by persons with disabilities, serving as a model for the shift from care to empowerment, and showcasing their ability to create independent artistic and craftwork that supports economic inclusion.

Furthermore, the University of Sharjah established the Disability Resource Centre to provide academic and technical support to students with disabilities, ensuring their full participation on campus from admission through graduation and achieving an inclusive and comprehensive educational experience.

On the social and psychological front, several institutions in Sharjah organise seasonal programmes that include a range of activities for persons with disabilities, such as art workshops, sports events, and psychological support. These initiatives are part of a broader community strategy to improve the quality of life and foster a sense of inclusion and acceptance.

At the legislative and legal level, Sharjah’s efforts are fully aligned with federal laws and policies, notably Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 concerning the rights of persons with disabilities. The emirate has continuously worked to connect health, education, economic, and social sectors to ensure a sustainable and integrated approach to inclusion.

The significance of these efforts is underlined by data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which reveals that excluding persons with disabilities from the labour market can result in losses ranging from 1 percent to 7 percent in the GDP of some countries. This highlights the profound economic and innovative impact of inclusive and integrative policies.

Inclusion of the International’s World Congress 2025, “We are Inclusion”, taking place in Sharjah this year, reinforces the significance of inclusive policies in achieving sustainable development. Aligning with the UN 2030 Goal Agenda, particularly Goal 10, which aims to “reduce inequality” and emphasises that “social and economic inclusion of all, regardless of age, gender, or disability,” is essential to building sustainable societies.

Through this World Congress, Sharjah is calling out to the global community that building communities cannot be complete without everyone’s contribution. Inclusion is not only a humanitarian principle but also a developmental, economic, and cultural policy, and a fundamental human right that must not be compromised.