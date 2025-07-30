DIB sponsors AED40 million 'Prophet’s Neighbours Endowment'

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation announced that the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) Charity Fund will sponsor the entire value of the second endowment in the “Prophet’s Neighbours Endowment” series, with a contribution of AED40 million.

This contribution reflects a strong culture of national giving and the deep sense of social responsibility demonstrated by UAE institutions. It also aligns with the humanitarian legacy established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who launched the first endowment for orphans in the emirate.

The Dubai Islamic Bank's sponsorship marks a pivotal moment in empowering the underprivileged. The Bank is contributing to a sustainable endowment, the proceeds of which will fund the foundation’s comprehensive care programmes for its beneficiaries. This step highlights the banking sector’s commitment to social development and equity.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Islamic Bank for this noble gesture. As the first financial institution to sponsor the endowment, the Bank is continuing the legacy of the Ruler of Sharjah, who initiated this charitable journey.

Al Suwaidi noted that this full sponsorship represents a significant shift in expanding the foundation's capacity to launch sustainable projects and improve the quality of life for orphans.

The foundation aims to establish a growing series of endowments under the “Prophet’s Neighbours Endowment” project. These are designed to generate permanent income that supports members in achieving self-reliance. The initiative reflects the foundation’s vision to transition from traditional care to empowerment through a sustainable, long-term development framework.