Shamsa Entertainment City to launch at Sharjah Expo Thursday

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority are set to launch Shamsa Entertainment City, the newest family destination as part of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, on Thursday.

Held at Expo Centre Sharjah under the slogan “Shamsa Festival – Where Fun Shines,” the destination offers promotions and activities spanning all cities and regions of the emirate.

Running until 30th August, Shamsa Entertainment City will serve as the centrepiece of this year’s summer festivities. Designed as an immersive and interactive experience, the venue offers a vibrant mix of educational, cultural, and entertaining activities for families and children, reinforcing Sharjah’s standing as a top-tier tourist and family destination.

The initiative aims to enhance community well-being, stimulate economic activity, and support sustainable development in the retail and tourism sectors. Shamsa Entertainment City reflects Sharjah’s strategic vision to create inclusive, long-term entertainment offerings that delight residents and visitors alike, while strengthening the emirate’s identity as a hub for family leisure and commerce.