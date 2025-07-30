Souq Al Jubail attracts two million visitors in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of visitors to Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah surpassed two million during the first half of 2025, highlighting the market’s growing reputation as a leading destination for shopping. It caters to diverse consumer needs by offering fresh and imported products, comprehensive services, high quality, and competitive prices.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah City Markets, stated that welcoming over two million visitors in six months is a key indicator of the market’s prominent role in supplying fresh food in the emirate. He attributed this success to continuously developed operational and organisational strategies, designed to ensure a comprehensive and safe shopping experience for all.

Al Shamsi reaffirmed the market’s commitment to maintaining an ideal shopping environment by offering integrated services in one location. This includes a wide variety of fresh produce and related services, all provided within a hygienic and efficiently managed setting.

Souq Al Jubail is divided into three main sections: Fruits and Vegetables, Fish, and Meat. Together, these areas span approximately 400,000 square feet, serving as a central hub for food shopping in Sharjah.