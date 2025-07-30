Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits historical sites in Zanzibar

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), headed by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, President of the SIH, conducted field visits to a number of historical and cultural landmarks on the island, as part of an official programme focused on preserving heritage and exchanging field and institutional expertise.

The group started their visit in the Maruhubi area, where they explored the ruins of Sultan Barghash's Palace. This palace, built in the late 1800s, is one of the most famous historical sites in Zanzibar. During their tour, the visitors learned about the unique style of the palace's architecture, saw the remains of the royal baths, and enjoyed the beautiful gardens surrounding the area.

The group then visited the area where wooden boats, known as dhows, are made—a traditional craft in Zanzibar. They watched as workers skillfully created these boats using local tools and time-honoured techniques. Local craftsmen shared stories about the boat-building methods that have been passed down for generations. The institute is dedicated to documenting and preserving these crafts as an important part of cultural heritage, highlighting the deep connection between people and the sea.

The group wrapped up their visit with a tour of the Sultan's Palace, also called "Beit Al Sahel." This was the first official palace from the time of the Sultanate. Inside, there is a museum filled with historical items that tell the stories of the sultans who ruled over Zanzibar. The group also checked out the mosque connected to the palace, which showcases the unique architectural style from that time.

Dr. Al Musallam highlighted that this field trip is part of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's goal to build international partnerships focused on protecting and preserving cultural heritage. He pointed out the value of learning from successful experiences in Africa, which will help create better tools for documenting culture and promote cooperation in training and sustainable preservation efforts.