Thirty-five Palestinians seeking aid killed by Israeli gunfire across Gaza

GAZA, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) – Thirty five Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire near aid centres in several areas across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

In another context, the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said the number of journalists killed in Gaza has risen to 232 since Israel launched its military campaign on 7 October 2023.

It called on the international community to take immediate action to protect journalists and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.



