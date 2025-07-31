Japan's June industrial output rises 1.7% on month

TOKYO, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's industrial output in June rose 1.7 percent from the previous month, its first increase in three months, government data showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 102.9 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. It followed a downwardly revised 0.1 percent decrease in May.

According to Kyodo News, among the eight industry sectors that saw output increases are transport equipment, excluding motor vehicles, electronic parts and devices, and general-purpose and business-oriented machinery.

In June, the index of industrial shipments dropped 0.8 percent to 101.4, while that of inventories declined 0.4 percent to 99.1.