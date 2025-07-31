Trump says US will set 15% tariff on Korean imports under new deal

WASHINGTON, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US will charge a 15 percent tariff on imports from the Republic of Korea, down from the 25 percent previously announced.

"We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a tariff," Trump said on his platform Truth Social.

Trump said that Korea would also "give to the United States US$350 billion for investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President."

Seoul also agreed to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) or other energy products worth $100 billion and accept American products such as cars and agricultural products, the US president said.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the tariff rate would also apply to car imports.