Russian students develop ultralight launch vehicle for launching satellites

MOSCOW, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Students of the D.F. Ustinov Baltic State Technical University Voenmeh, together with a startup from St. Petersburg, have developed an ultralight SpaceNet launch vehicle for launching small spacecraft.

The project actively uses high-precision computer simulation with AI to optimise the rocket configuration.

The key innovation is cryogenic tanks made of composite materials, which reduce the weight of the structure by 15-20 percent compared to analogues. Currently, the approximate mass of the rocket is 14 tonnes.

"Engine parts are manufactured using bimetallic 3D printing technology from bronze and steel. This alloy increases the temperature in the combustion chamber and reduces fuel consumption," said Igor Volobuev, one of the leading participants in the project.

Pavel Arkhipov, chief designer of the project, said, "The development of the project will include 3D printing of rocket engine components from heat—resistant alloys, the creation of new materials based on heavy-duty fibres, the development of environmentally friendly rocket technologies and the promotion of domestic microelectronics."

The rocket is designed to launch spacecraft into low Earth orbit with heights of 500, 800 and 1,500 km. In addition, technologies for the orbital maintenance of small spacecraft are being developed.