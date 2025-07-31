Korea's industrial output gains 1.2% in June

SEOUL, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Korea's industrial production and retail sales increased in June from the previous month, data showed Thursday.

Industrial production went up 1.2 percent last month, marking the second consecutive month of growth, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

According to Yonhap News Agency, retail sales, a gauge of private spending, gained 0.5 percent from a month earlier in June.

Facility investment saw a decline, falling 3.7 percent from the previous month.