Mleiha club concludes AI programme at Egypt’s Zewail City

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The delegation from Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club concluded the second and final day of its artificial intelligence programme, held at Zewail City of Science and Technology in Egypt.

The event brought together a select group of academics and experts, with participants from the UAE’s summer programme gaining hands-on experience in an inspiring academic environment over two days.

The second day focused on creative aspects of AI, introducing tools like ChatGPT and text-to-image and voice conversion applications. Participants also engaged in specialised workshops using "MIT App Inventor" to design smart applications, culminating in the presentation of interactive final projects that demonstrated their digital and creative skills.

The day concluded with a graduation ceremony and the awarding of certificates. Commemorative shields were exchanged between Mleiha Club and Zewail City’s Centre for Sustainable Development in recognition of the successful collaboration.

In his closing remarks, Mohammed Sultan Al Khassouni Al Ketbi, Chairman of Mleiha Club, emphasised that the programme reflects the UAE’s national commitment to equipping the younger generation with future-focused knowledge and aligns with Sharjah’s vision to advance youth capabilities through world-class educational opportunities.

Dr. Mostafa Mousa Badawi, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at Zewail City, praised the UAE participants’ discipline, enthusiasm, and high level of engagement, highlighting the UAE’s forward-looking approach to science and innovation.

Participants expressed their gratitude for this exceptional opportunity to explore AI concepts in a setting that combined expert knowledge, modern facilities, and applied learning. They described the experience as a pivotal milestone in their academic and professional journey.

Mleiha Club extended its appreciation to the Sharjah Sports Council for its continuous support, which enables clubs to deliver high-quality, cross-border educational programmes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

This initiative was part of the “Our Holiday is Different” summer programme, running from 30th June to 31st July 2025. The club began its AI journey in Sharjah and continued it in Zewail City.