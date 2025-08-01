China's international trade in goods, services value up 6% in June

BEIJING, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.22 trillion yuan (about US$588.3 billion) in June, up 6 percent year-on-year, official data showed Thursday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to $329.2 billion, while the imports were $259.1 billion, resulting in a surplus of $70.1 billion, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total, the export of goods reached 2.12 trillion yuan and the import reached 1.51 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 607.3 billion yuan. The export of services reached 243.7 billion yuan and the import reached 348 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 104.3 billion yuan