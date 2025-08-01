Korea's exports grow 5.9% on-year in July

SEOUL, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Korea's exports rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier in July, thanks to robust global demand for semiconductors, government data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments came to US$60.8 billion last month, the highest figure for any July, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports added 0.7 percent on-year to $54.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.61 billion.

Semiconductor exports jumped 31.6 percent on-year to $14.71 billion, also making an all-time high for any July. Shipments of automobiles increased 8.8 percent to $5.83 billion.

Ship exports spiked 107.6 percent on-year to $2.24 billion, marking the fifth consecutive month of on-year increase, driven by robust demand for high-value ships.

On the other hand, shipments of petroleum and petrochemical products decreased 6.3 percent and 10.1 percent to $4.21 billion and $3.75 billion, respectively.