Fourth Abu Dhabi Finance Week to take place in December

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 4th Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by ADGM in collaboration with ADQ, will take place from 8th to 11th December 2025 under the theme Engineering the Capital Network.

The agenda for this year’s edition will highlight how new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, can be leveraged in re-architecting modern finance.

The event’s theme reflects the evolving flows and dynamics of financial centres and underscores Abu Dhabi’s evolution from primarily a capital exporter to a two-way system of capital flows, powered by leading institutions and a world-class regulatory ecosystem at ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital city.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “ADFW 2025 is set to be our most ambitious edition of this hugely successful event. With this year’s edition to double in size from last year’s ADFW venue, we are setting a new standard for financial gatherings in the region and beyond. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in global capital markets and our commitment to continue creating a truly international financial platform.”

ADFW has become a launchpad and stage for international deals, partnerships and major announcements. In 2023, global financial institutions representing US$450 billion of assets under management (AUM) announced at the event that they were setting up operations in ADGM. This momentum continued during ADFW 2024, when institutions representing US$650 billion in AUM announced they were joining the ADGM community.

In 2024, the event brought together 50 local and international partners, underscoring its increasing role within the international financial landscape.

ADFW 2024 also gathered more than 20,000 leaders, experts, executives and policymakers, including chairpersons, CEOs, COOs, managing directors and other executives from leading global financial firms who collectively control $42.5 trillion of assets, and featured 350-plus sessions across more than 60 industry-shaping events and strategic forums, with leaders gathering to address major market challenges in economics, asset management, technology and sustainability.