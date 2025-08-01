Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth fosters cross-cultural dialogue

SHARJAH, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF), organised by FANN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children – is set to return from 6th to 12th October.

The upcoming edition will feature a compelling programme of films by both established and emerging Arab filmmakers, while bringing together a global community of creatives, educators, and young audiences.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, General-Director of FANN and SIFF, said, “SIFF has grown into a truly global platform that not only inspires young filmmakers, but also reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to cultural dialogue and creative innovation."

She highlighted the vital support of strategic partners, particularly Crescent Enterprises, which has enabled the festival to offer meaningful opportunities for children and youth to share their stories, explore human experiences, and connect with the wider world.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said, "We are proud to continue supporting SIFF as a platform that empowers the next generation of storytellers. Film is a universal language, one that connects people across borders and perspectives. Through our partnerships, we aim to foster an environment where young people can express themselves, explore diverse cultures, and shape a more empathetic, connected world.”

The partnership with SIFF aligns with Crescent Enterprises’ broader commitment to cross-cultural collaboration, including its ongoing support of the Arabian Sights Film Festival in Washington DC, USA – now in its 11th consecutive year. Together, these enduring initiatives reflect the company’s vision of harnessing education, creativity, and social responsibility to foster inclusive and resilient communities.