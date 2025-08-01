RAKEZ, Peko join forces to simplify SME operations with digital solutions

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has partnered with UAE-based fintech company Peko to offer its clients a range of automated services that streamline day-to-day operations.

From invoicing and payroll to utility payments and business travel bookings, the new services are accessible via RAKEZ’s client portal, supporting SMEs with greater convenience and control.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Peko Founder and CEO Kashif Khan and RAKEZ CXO Ian Hunt at Compass Coworking Centre.

Known for its smart automation solutions, Peko provides businesses with tools that reduce manual work, increase financial visibility, and improve compliance through features like real-time dashboards and automated reporting. These capabilities, integrated with RAKEZ’s digital platform, create a connected ecosystem that helps clients save time, cut costs, and operate more efficiently.

Khan commented, “Our partnership with RAKEZ is a major step forward in our mission to empower small and medium-sized businesses with enterprise-grade capabilities. We’re not just solving operational pain points, but we’re redefining what’s possible for small businesses. Together with RAKEZ, we aim to set a new benchmark for how SMEs operate, grow, and thrive in the modern economy.”

This collaboration enhances RAKEZ’s value proposition, enabling it to go beyond business set-up and become a true enabler of everyday operations. Entrepreneurs can navigate administrative formalities more easily and focus on achieving sustainable growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are committed to delivering solutions that make business easier and more efficient for our clients. Partnering with Peko strengthens our ability to provide SMEs with the digital tools they need to operate with agility, improve their processes, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

With this initiative, RAKEZ reinforces its position as a one-stop destination where businesses can launch and grow with confidence through a seamless digital experience.