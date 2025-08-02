FOCP reviews achievements in Q2 board meeting

SHARJAH, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has concluded its second quarterly board meeting of 2025, with discussions focused on reviewing performance for the first five months of the year, financial expenditures, upcoming awareness campaigns, as well as support initiatives.

The Board also approved the annual report, reviewed preparations for the October Pink Caravan campaign, and ratified Q2 financial disbursements, which totalled AED 3,637,159 and supported 136 patients across various nationalities and age groups.

Sawsan Jafar, Chairman of the Board, affirmed the board’s unified commitment to advancing FOCP’s mission under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Patron of FOCP. She said: “Our strategic direction remains firmly rooted in social responsibility and generosity, ensuring a lasting and sustainable model of humanitarian action. The board is committed to a holistic management approach that balances strategic planning with continuous evaluation, enhancing FOCP’s long-term impact.”

Emphasising the growing focus on strengthening partnerships to broaden the scope of support medically, psychologically, and socially; Dr. Abdalla Al Zarooni, board member, said: “We are developing impactful initiatives tailored to meet the diverse needs of cancer patients and ensure a safe, empowering environment that sustains hope and emotional resilience throughout their treatment journey.”

During the second quarter of 2025, FOCP signed an MoU with the Emirates Health Services (EHS) to bolster early detection, community awareness, and financial and emotional support for cancer patients, in line with national healthcare goals.