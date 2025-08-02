Rwanda, Congo agree on outline for economic framework as part of peace deal

WASHINGTON, 2nd August 2025 (WAM) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday agreed on an outline for the regional economic integration framework, according to the US State Department, as the two countries take steps toward delivering on a peace deal signed in Washington in June.

According to Reuters, the tenets agreed on Friday summarise the framework, which includes elements of cooperation on energy, infrastructure, mineral supply chains, national parks and public health, the State Department said in a statement.