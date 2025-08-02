Mohammed bin Rashid boards Etihad Rail passenger train for journey between Dubai, Fujairah ahead of commercial launch in 2026

DUBAI, 2nd August 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the progress of Etihad Rail and embarked on a passenger train journey between Dubai and Fujairah.

The visit reflects his commitment to personally overseeing strategic infrastructure projects that serve all regions of the country and ensuring their alignment with the UAE’s national development goals for the next phase.

This journey marks a historic milestone and a pivotal phase in the development and operation of the UAE's national railway network, with the passenger train expected to commence commercial operations in 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the Etihad Rail project is one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the UAE, with wide-ranging economic, social, and developmental impact.

“Etihad Rail is a vital economic artery that supports the UAE’s journey to the future,” he said. “It is a key pillar in our vision to build an integrated transport network that strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading logistics hub, while facilitating the movement of people and goods.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added that the project reflects the spirit of the Union, supports national aspirations, and strengthens sustainability, connectivity, and quality of life across all emirates. He expressed his appreciation for the team behind the project, describing their efforts as a source of pride and a vital contribution to building an advanced sustainable transport system.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by the Etihad Rail team on the progress and milestones of the project. The team expressed their pride in hosting His Highness and described the journey as a historic moment that inspires continued commitment to delivering a world-class national rail network.

This landmark journey embodies the UAE's vision for a connected and sustainable future, reinforcing the nation’s ongoing investment in transformative infrastructure that links the emirates, strengthens social cohesion, and improves access between key destinations across the country. The passenger train will enhance everyday mobility, empower communities, and serve as a catalyst for tourism and social development within the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by a delegation from Etihad Rail, led by Saeed AlAhbabi, Chief Business Support Officer, along with several senior company executives.

Commenting on the visit, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, said, “We had the honour of hosting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aboard a passenger train journey between the emirates of Dubai and Fujairah. This exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the UAE's visionary leadership to support national projects that propel the progress of our nation. He has been integral to our journey, witnessing the evolution of our network through its various phases: from the announcement of the ‘Projects of the 50’ in 2021 to the inauguration of the complete national railway network and the commencement of freight train operations in 2023. Today, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era in the UAE's transportation landscape and take immense pride in and deeply appreciate the support we have received for this national project. This is a project that drives us towards a brighter future by strengthening connectivity and economic integration across the UAE, thus, serving the nation’s interests and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.”

The passenger stations in Dubai and Fujairah will serve as key hubs within the national railway network once operations commence next year. The national project, developed and operated by Etihad Rail, will provide a safe, advanced, and sustainable mode of transport, strengthening the connectivity between different regions of the UAE. It is designed to offer citizens, residents, and visitors a fully integrated travel experience, built to the highest standards of comfort, reliability, and operational excellence. The project also reinforces the UAE’s pioneering role in transport and rail innovation, establishing a new regional benchmark for sustainable mobility and infrastructure development.

The UAE’s passenger rail project, a key pillar of the country’s national railway network, is among the region’s most ambitious and forward-looking transport initiatives. It embodies a unified vision for integrated mobility and logistics, fully aligned with the UAE’s national transport strategies.

Once operational, the passenger service will seamlessly connect 11 cities and regions, from Al Sila to Fujairah, linking key urban centres and communities across the emirates. The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to unity, connectivity, and sustainability, while advancing the national drive toward net zero emissions by 2050. Together, Etihad Rail’s freight and passenger services are transforming how people and goods move across the country, setting a new benchmark for safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transport in the region.

Etihad Rail continues to advance preparations for the launch of passenger operations with the highest levels of efficiency, quality, and operational readiness. Trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/hr, with the first four passenger stations located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. These strategic hubs will enhance accessibility, reduce travel times, and strengthen social and economic ties between communities, contributing to a higher quality of life across the nation. Each train is expected to accommodate up to 400 passengers, with annual ridership projected to reach 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.