Italy to start aid airdrops into Gaza August 9

ROME, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy will start airdropping aid into Gaza from August 9, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Friday, ANSA reported.

"I have given the go-ahead for a mission that will involve Army and Air Force resources to transport and airdrop essential goods destined for civilians in Gaza hard hit by the ongoing conflict," Crosetto said.

"The operation is expected to start in the coming hours, with the deployment of an 'advance party', which will take care of preparatory activities and coordination with local authorities.

"Our first airdrops could take place as early as August 9, enabling the ministry of foreign affairs (time) to complete the procurement of foodstuffs and their transportation to Jordan."