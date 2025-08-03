UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in France

PARIS, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has added another achievement to its equestrian record by winning both the individual gold and silver medals, as well as the team title, at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025, held over a distance of 120 km today in Jullianges, France.

The event, organised under the supervision of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), brought together elite riders from around the world to compete in both individual and team categories.

The UAE riders successfully defended their titles, marking the country’s seventh individual and second team victory in the history of its participation in this championship, following last year’s remarkable double-gold win in Italy.