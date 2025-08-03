Dubai Land Department: 24 real estate projects worth AED4.5 billion completed in H1 2025

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s real estate sector continues to strengthen its position as one of the key pillars of the emirate’s economic growth, recording steady performance and results that reflect the market’s resilience and diversity of investment opportunities. According to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the first half of 2025 saw the completion of 24 real estate projects valued at AED4.5 billion.

This momentum is part of a wider growth trajectory, with 726 projects currently under construction across the emirate, underscoring sustained demand from both developers and investors. The surge in ongoing development also indicates the accelerated pace of project delivery to meet rising demand for standalone units and integrated residential communities.

Dubai’s real estate market registered 90,337 new real estate units during the first half of the year, serving as a clear indicator of the sector’s sustained growth. This also reflects developers’ responsiveness to market needs, particularly amid rising demand for ready-to-move and sustainable projects that offer comprehensive living spaces.

In H1 2025, 75,347 real estate units were sold valued at AED151 billion, highlighting the sustained momentum in residential property transactions, supported by investors’ confidence in the market’s long-term prospects. Keeping with this trend, villa sales demonstrated strong performance, with 7,167 villas sold for over AED28 billion, reflecting a considered shift in buyer preferences toward standalone units and fully integrated residential communities.

In the rental market, 465,738 lease contracts were registered during H1 2025, a slight increase from 462,657 in the same period of 2024, representing a rise of under 1%. This indicates a stable and steady sector, supported by government initiatives and programmes aimed at encouraging residents to transition from renting to home-ownership and enhancing family and social stability in the emirate.

The total value of lease contracts reached approximately AED42 billion in H1 2025, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. New lease contracts saw a 7% rise, reaching 232,928, up from 217,101 in the same period last year.

The figures reaffirm Dubai’s leading position in the regional and global real estate sector and highlight the effectiveness of the Dubai Land Department’s regulatory policies and frameworks aimed at stimulating investment, enhancing transparency, and empowering all segments of society to own property within a stable and attractive environment.

Through its strategic initiatives and advanced digital efforts, DLD continues to develop an integrated real estate ecosystem that meets the aspirations of both individuals and investors. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 to position the emirate as the world’s best city for quality of life and real estate investment.

