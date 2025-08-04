Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, has sent a message to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, following his inspection journey aboard Etihad Rail from the emirate of Dubai to the emirate of Fujairah.

The visit reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s commitment to personally overseeing strategic infrastructure projects that serve all regions of the country and ensuring their alignment with the UAE’s national development goals for the next phase.

Below is the full text of the message from H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan:

"A Message to My Father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, May God Protect Him.

Peace and blessings be upon you.

We hold Your Highness’s presence and achievements in the highest regard, with pride in our eyes and deep respect in our hearts. Though words may fall short before your greatness, allow me, as your devoted son, to share a few sincere sentiments - always loving, always grateful.

Your Highness,

Each day, we learn from your unwavering dedication to the progress of our nation. Your tireless pursuit of excellence continues to be a source of inspiration, encouraging us to aim higher and push further towards new ambitions.

Your Highness,

Through your visionary leadership, the UAE has become a model of excellence and a symbol of hope on the global stage. With your wisdom and guidance, our nation continues to rise. On this journey, we move forward together, side by side, united in purpose and spirit, under your guidance and the leadership of His Highness the President of the UAE, may God protect you all.

Your Highness,

We were filled with pride by Your Highness’s presence aboard the Etihad Rail train; a moment that lifted my spirit and that of the teams who worked tirelessly on this national project. Your trust has been our motivation, and your encouragement our inspiration. With this same pride, we continue forward, guided by the shared ambitions we all hold for our beloved United Arab Emirates.

Your Highness,

As the UAE moves forward with our sights always set on progress and achievement, we pray that you remain, God willing, a lasting source of inspiration, strength, and pride. May your leadership continue to light our path, and may our nation always be blessed with peace, prosperity, and glory.

With devotion and gratitude,

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."