Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

CAIRO, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by groups of settlers, accompanied by Israeli ministers led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who performed provocative rituals under the protection of Israeli forces.

The parliament described the act as a violation of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and a provocation to the sentiments of Muslims, warning that such actions seek to transform the conflict into a religious one that threatens international peace and security.

It further affirmed that these violations are an extension of the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the policy of annexation and displacement in the West Bank, holding the Israeli government fully responsible and calling on the international community to halt such transgressions and provide international protection for the Palestinian people and their holy sites.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its firm position in support of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, rejecting any attempts to alter the identity of the city by force.